September 15, 1955 — March 28, 2020

Pat Daigle Aucoin, 64, a lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Pat was born September 15, 1955, in Morgan City, the daughter of Joseph Daigle Sr. and Alice Daigle.

Pat was a very simple woman; she enjoyed being a fisherman’s wife, picking crab meat and crawfish that her husband brought home, and cooking all the wild game he hunted. Pat loved seafood, anything salty, and her Cokes. The last year of her life was spent at Morgan City Health Care where Pat made many friendships. She participated in everything that the nursing home had; crafts, getting her hair and nails done, any outings like the movies and going to restaurants, but Pat’s favorite was Bingo. Pat always put everyone else before herself, especially her grandson.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Gary Martin and wife Jennifer of Pierre Part; siblings, Roy Daigle and wife Debra “Lola” of Patterson, Linda Alleman of Pierre Part, Debra Borque and husband Nathan Sr. of Houma, and Rita Domingue of Pierre Part; and grandson, Seth Martin.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alice Daigle; husband, Gilbert Aucoin; and siblings, Dudley Daigle, Blanche Verdin, Irine Rebardi, Joseph “Butch” Daigle Jr. and Theresa Michel.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the graveside services for Pat will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Pat on our website, www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.