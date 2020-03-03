PASTOR RONNIE CUVILLIER

October 24, 1953 - Febru-ary 29, 2020

Ronnie Cuvillier, best known as Brother Ronnie, a lifetime resident of East St. Mary Parish, went on to glory on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 66. Brother Ronnie was a passionate pastor to many and a tireless investor in all. He leaves behind a legacy characterized by a loving family and a vibrant body of believers whose lives are forever impacted by his influence.

A well-known and respect-ed member of our community, Brother Ronnie was a master of many trades. To name a few, he worked in the oilfield industry as a salesman, was a marine electrician, worked as a carpenter, and professionally tuned pianos (He even tuned Ray Charles’ piano once at the Morgan City Auditorium.) before he dedicated his life to ministry. With a humble and gracious heart, Brother Ronnie founded Higher Ground Family Church in Stephensville dedicating his life to mending the brokenhearted, strength-ening the weak, and building the Kingdom. He instilled truth, honor, integrity, excellence, and love into every life he encountered and every project he accomplished. He exemplified to the world a man after God’s own heart, a mighty man of valor.

Brother Ronnie was a phe-nomenal husband to his high school sweetheart of 46 years, Myrna Beaugh Cuvillier; an outstanding dad to his two children, Christine Cuvillier and Chet Cuvillier and his wife, Reneé; and an astronomical Paw-Paw to his four grandkids, Harmony Rose, Daisy Joy, Corban Russell, and Boaz Alexander. He was son to Russell Cuvillier, Sr. (deceased) and O’Nealia Ragin and was a supportive brother to his siblings, Gloria Comeaux, Bobby Cuvillier, and Russell Cuvillier, Jr.

Brother Ronnie was pre-ceded in death by his father and his step-mother, Mary Cuvillier.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Word of Life Family Church in Patterson. Visitation at Word of Life Family Church will resume on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 8:00AM until the celebration of Brother Ronnie’s life at 11:00 AM.