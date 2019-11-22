Article Image Alt Text

PASTOR MICHAEL LEN NAVERRE

Fri, 11/22/2019 - 4:15pm

Pastor Michael Len Naverre, 59, a native of Morgan City and resident of Thibodaux, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital & Medical Center in Gonzales.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela J. Naverre; a daughter, Dwan Naverre, both of Thibodaux; a son, Michael Naverre of Houma; two grandchildren; his father, James Naverre Sr.; five brothers, James Naverre Jr., Kelvin Naverre, Mark Naverre and David Naverre; two sisters, Ruth Naverre and Patricia Guidry, all of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

