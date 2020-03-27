Pastor Joann Brooks, 74, a native of Patterson and resident of Abbeville, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.

Ceremony will be Saturday at noon at Otis Mortuary in Franklin, immediate family only, maximum of 10 at a time.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Ausustus of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Sandra Mitchell and Stephanie Gant, both of Patterson, and Penny Mitchell of Erath; three brothers, Leander Lewis of San Antonio, Levi Lewis of San Diego and Leonard Castle of Saginaw, Michigan; three sisters, Sibley Miles of San Antonio, Jean Baker of Dallas, and Patricia Lewis of Saginaw, Michigan; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.