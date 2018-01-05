2/11/1937-1/3/2018

Pascual Lopez, a native of San Luis, Potosi, Mexico and a longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, while surrounded by his family.

A kind, gentleman, Pascual adored his family. He held many interests in life such as playing bingo, sharing his wonderful talents as a Chef, and watching the New Orleans Saints play some football. His greatest interest though was creating beautiful and long-lasting memories with his family.

Those left to cherish Pascual’s memory are his 11 children, Arturo Rojas, Rafael Lopez and his wife, Karen, Carmen Hebert and her husband, Brandon, Juan Lopez, David Lopez, Luis Eduardo Lopez and his wife, Margaret, Maria de Lourdes Lopez and her husband, Blas Barbosa, Griselda Lopez, and Pascual Lopez and his wife, Brisa Edith; one sister, Albertha Lopez Rico; maternal grandmother, Maria del Carmen Izaguirre; two brothers-in-law, Pascual Izaguirre and Jose Luis Arias; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He joined in heaven his wife, Maria de los Angeles Lopez; one sister, Guadalupe Galarza; and his parents, Hilario Lopez and Maria de Jesus Lopez Rico.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a celebration of Pascual’s life taking place at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Dismissal will follow services.