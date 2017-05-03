Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Pamela F. McDonald, age 75, who died at 7:07 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Reverend William Schambough of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Courtland Privat and Hunter Privat. Giftbearers will be Grace Carter and Amelia Privat. Musical Selections will be, “Here I Am Lord”, “Be Not Afraid”, “Ave Maria” and “On Eagles’ Wings”.

Survivors include one daughter, Dana Carter and husband, Mark; two sons, Tom Privat and his wife, Chenell and Parrish Privat; two stepsons, Bobby McDonald and his wife, Tara and Mike McDonald; ten grandchildren, Zachary Privat and his wife Morgan, Hunter Privat, Brandon Privat, Courtland Privat, Colleen Privat Broussard and her husband Pepe, Amelia Privat, Cole Carter, Grace Carter, Austin McDonald and Beau McDonald; one great grandchild, Benjamin Privat; a sister Delores Berzas and two brothers, Ted Fontenot and Greg Fontenot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Fontenot and the former Beulah Fontenot; and her step father, Murphy Fontenot; her spouse, Robert McDonald; and the father of her children,Tommy Privat Sr.

Pamela F. McDonald was born on November 24, 1941 in Duralde, Louisiana, lived most of her life in Franklin, Louisiana then moved to Lafayette to be closer to her family. She loved traveling, reading, shopping with her granddaughters, and being surrounded by her many lifelong friends and family. She was very involved in all activities of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. McDonald was a devout Catholic, always willing to help or lend a helping hand. She had a great sense of humor, always laughing and making others laugh bringing out the best in everyone. She was a very positive person, sweet, kind, full of life, always with a beautiful big smile. Mrs. McDonald was a proud mother, parent, and “Gram”. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Zachary, Hunter, Brandon, Courtland, Cole, Austin and Beau.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, La. 70508, 337-984-2811