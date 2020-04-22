November 30, 1936 — April 20, 2020

Oscar San Miguel, a native of Cuba and a proud resident of Morgan City since 1967, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Oscar is survived by his son, Jorge San Miguel and wife, Marlene (who he looked at as his daughter) and granddaughter, Kassie San Miguel and her fiancé, Justin Babin; his nieces, Mayte Bolano and Lilliana Romero; his sister-in-law, Teresa E. Hernandez; and many other family and friends that he looked at as family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula San Miguel; his parents, Ynes Maria San Miguel and Manuel E. San Miguel; his sister, Odilia Maria Ramirez; and his brother, Orlando San Miguel.

Due to the current circumstances in the face of COVID-19, private graveside services will be held for Oscar in the Morgan City Mausoleum.