Orenthal Jermar Poole, 40, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center, adhering to CDC guidelines. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. Services will be accessible on the Jones Funeral Home Facebook Page.

He is survived by his mother, Mattie Poole of Morgan City; father, David Perkins of Tupelo, Mississippi; wife, Jennifer Causey Poole of Patterson; a son, Akayah Poole of Morgan City; four daughters, Madelyn of Berwick, Olivia Poole of Morgan City, and Bella Poole and Melody Poole, both of Patterson: two brothers, Benjamin Pittman Sr. of Sunset and Jonathan Charles of Berwick; three sisters, Chasity Poole, Chalon Poole and Charell Poole-Benjamin, all of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.