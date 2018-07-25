Ora Broussard, 81, a native of Bayou Sale and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be Thursday at 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.

She is survived by two sons, Eddie Payton of New Iberia and Aaron Payton of Patterson; two daughters, Debra Broussard and Valerie Allen, both of New Iberia; a granddaughter; two brothers, Taylor Howard of Centerville and Joseph Howard of Franklin; a sister, Melvina Hawkins of Centerville; 17 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sons, three brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.