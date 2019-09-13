Article Image Alt Text

OLIVE MAY DOMANGUE HEBERT

Fri, 09/13/2019 - 10:41am

Olive May Domangue Hebert, 92, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
She is survived by two brothers, Stephen Domangue and Richard Domangue; a sister, Dorothy Boudreaux; a granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, parents and seven siblings.
Visitation will be Monday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019