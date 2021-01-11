October 23, 1933 — January 7, 2021

Olive Lajaunie Portier, 87, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Olive was born on October 23, 1933, the daughter of Philip Lajaunie and Zoemie Lee Lajaunie.

Olive had a deep love for her faith and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She loved cooking for her loved ones and Cajun music, and she especially loved to be outdoors where she had quite the green thumb.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her three children, Rodney Portier of Bayou L’Ourse, Perry Portier and his wife Sharon of Bayou L’Ourse, and Sabrina Merida and her husband Pedro of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Davis Portier, Samantha Kimmey, Dylan Merida, Alayna Portier and Hanna Merida; six great-grandchildren, Thor Portier, Rayne Portier, Aiden Kimmey, Zoë Portier, Jackson Kimmey and Parker Portier; one brother, Philip Lajaunie and his wife Judy of Bayou L’Ourse.

Olive was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Zoemie Lee Lajaunie; her husband, Davis J. Portier; three brothers, Roy Lajaunie, Norris Lajaunie and Lloyd Lajaunie; and four sisters, Irene Breaux, Elma Grow, Eula Mae Cheramie and Lucinda Loupe.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Joey Pilola presiding. Following Mass, Olive will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Lulu Hollowell with Home Instead Senior Care and the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice for the loving care that they gave to Olive.