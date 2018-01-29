Oduel Fruge, 87, a native of Basile and resident of Bayou Vista, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Savoie Fruge; four children, Carlon Fruge, Glenda Fruge, Wade Fruge and Ross Fruge Sr.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Callance Fruge; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at 3:30 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ibert’s Mortuary of Patterson is in charge of arrangements.