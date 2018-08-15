ODRA 'AUDREY' WEBB WILSON

Odra, 71, native of Weyanoke and current resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center.

She was born on January 22, 1947, to the late Thomas Graham and Emily Webb Graham.

Odra was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Mary Ellen Gray, Louise Smith, and Dorothy Graham. She leaves to cherish her life and memories her daughters Cylier Wells and Dr. Oleitha Wilson-Ruffin (Ceasar); son Bilal Wilson (Tanya); sister Mathilda Monroe; and niece/daughters Diane Gilmore and Theresa Gilmore.

Also idolizing her are eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 18, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11a.m. at New Mt Zion Baptist Church, 606 Hwy 968 in Weyanoke, Louisiana. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

St Francisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.