September 13, 1950-June 30, 2018

Norman Jack “Scooby” Weber Sr., 67, a resident of Berwick, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Jack was born on September 13, 1950, in Houma, Louisiana.

Jack loved to be in the outdoors on the water fishing or traveling. He enjoyed his work as a pile driver with Berry Brothers General Contractors. He was a fixture at Ganaway’s in Berwick and loved to greet everyone who came in to the store, and he also enjoyed his scratch off tickets.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Chantelle Miller of Patterson, Norman Weber Jr. of Berwick, Jonathan Weber of Bayou L’Ourse and Christopher Pittman of Morgan City; four grandchildren, Brandon Miller, Layla Ann Weber, Colby Pittman and Conan Pittman; and one sister, Rose Melancon of Houma.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Jack will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.