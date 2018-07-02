NORMAN JACK 'SCOOBY' WEBER

Mon, 07/02/2018 - 9:52am Anonymous

September 13, 1950-June 30, 2018
Norman Jack “Scooby” Weber Sr., 67, a resident of Berwick, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Jack was born on September 13, 1950, in Houma, Louisiana.
Jack loved to be in the outdoors on the water fishing or traveling. He enjoyed his work as a pile driver with Berry Brothers General Contractors. He was a fixture at Ganaway’s in Berwick and loved to greet everyone who came in to the store, and he also enjoyed his scratch off tickets.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Chantelle Miller of Patterson, Norman Weber Jr. of Berwick, Jonathan Weber of Bayou L’Ourse and Christopher Pittman of Morgan City; four grandchildren, Brandon Miller, Layla Ann Weber, Colby Pittman and Conan Pittman; and one sister, Rose Melancon of Houma.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Jack will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018