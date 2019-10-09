December 24, 1925 – October 8, 2019

Norma Ruth Darnall Luke, a longtime resident of Centerville, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Franklin Health Care Center. Norma Ruth was born in Patterson on Christmas Eve of 1925, the second of four children born to the late Louis Darnall Sr. and the late Mamie Landry Darnall.

She graduated in 1944 from the old Franklin High School. Later that year on August 27th she married the love of her life Gilbert W. Luke and was blessed with six children, Glenn, Judy, Lydia, Beth, Ruth, and Karen. Gilbert, affectionately known as “Goat”, preceded her in death in September of 1999, shortly after celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Norma Ruth enjoyed playing in several Pokeno Clubs and loved watching baseball, but her passion in life was definitely hosting Sunday Dinner for many years for her family of four generations. In her later years, she enjoyed Bingo as well as many social activities at the Franklin Health Care Center where she was a resident for the past year and a half.

Those she leaves to cherish her beautiful memory include her children, Glenn James Luke and his wife Jo, Judy Luke, Lydia L. Curry and her husband Ronnie, Beth L. Bevills and her husband Danny, Ruth L. Ortego and her husband Randy, and Karen L. Terry and her husband Mark; ten grandchildren, Wayne Businelle Jr. (Kimberly Boudreaux), Joey Businelle, Jason LeBlanc (Alex), Tanya Businelle Carter (Jordan Fontenot), Dana Bevills Judice (Wilson), Luke Ortego, Kelli Bevills Deranger (John), Grant Ortego (Lauren), Clay Terry (Bridget), and Clint Terry (Paula); 25 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents Louis and Mamie, and her husband Gilbert, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Louis Darnall Jr., Kenneth Darnall, and Mary Alice Revere; one grandson, David W. LeBlanc; and one great granddaughter, Leah Ortego.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Friday, October 11th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. led by the Franklin Men’s Ultreya Group. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. followed by burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, grandson, and great granddaughter. Father Joel Faulk will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Businelle Jr., Joey Businelle, Jason LeBlanc, Luke Ortego, Grant Ortego, Clay Terry, and Clint Terry. Readers for the Mass will be Dana Judice and Kelli Deranger and gift bearer will be Tanya Carter. Musical selections will be provided by the St. Joseph Choir and will include Amazing Grace, How Great Thou Art, Here I Am Lord, and Just A Closer Walk With Thee.

The Luke family extends their deepest gratitude to the staffs of Franklin Health Care Center, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Heart of Hospice, and to Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff, for their dedication and loving compassion shown to Norma Ruth. Your kindness will forever be appreciated.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.