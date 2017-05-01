NORMA GROS

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 11:16am Anonymous

Norma Gros, 50, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at her residence.
She is survived by six siblings, Trudy Metrejean, Robert Gros and Purcell Gros, all of Morgan City, Vickie Taylor of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Everett Gros of Pierre Part and Juliette Gros of Bayou L’Ourse; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Visitation was held Sunday at Twin City Funeral Home. Inurnment services will be held at a later date in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017