Norma Gros, 50, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at her residence.

She is survived by six siblings, Trudy Metrejean, Robert Gros and Purcell Gros, all of Morgan City, Vickie Taylor of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Everett Gros of Pierre Part and Juliette Gros of Bayou L’Ourse; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Visitation was held Sunday at Twin City Funeral Home. Inurnment services will be held at a later date in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.