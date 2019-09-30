June 22, 1937 — September 26, 2019

Nolan Joseph Acosta, a lifelong resident of Stephensville, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 82.

Nolan was a veteran of the Louisiana National Guard and the United States Army Reserves. He spent his life working in the oilfield, served as deputy sheriff for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and retired from St. Martin Parish as a bridge tender. His life was surrounded by family doing what he enjoyed — cooking, enjoying his bayou life of fishing and talking with friends and family.

Nolan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Viney Eues Acosta; three sons, David Acosta Sr. and wife, Monica, Ricky Acosta and wife, Sonya, and Brent Acosta and wife, Julie; one daughter-in-law, Debby Acosta; 14 grandkids, Amanda Acosta, Maurita Morrell and husband, Mark, Katie Rock and husband, Nick, David Acosta Jr. and wife, Mellonie, Shelly Acosta, Jordan Acosta and wife, Jamie, Peyton Acosta, Alaina Black and husband, Chris, Jeremy Leftwich and wife, Amy, Laura Leftwich, Kelly Terrebonne and husband, Mark, Erica Clements and husband, Devin, Brady Acosta and fiancé, Alorra, and Jody Acosta and wife, Kristin; 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eroy Acosta and Hillary “Pookie” Acosta; and one sister, Pam Morgan.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gary Joseph Acosta; his parents, Oscar “Coon” Acosta and Anita Perera Acosta; three brothers, Ray Acosta, Christopher Acosta and Johnny Acosta; one great grandson, Brendan Verrett; in-laws, Clement and Gladys Eues; and three brothers-in-law, Bob Eues, Ervin Eues and Russell Eues.

Pallbearers will be David Acosta Jr., Brady Acosta, Jody Acosta, Jordan Acosta, Peyton Acosta and Luke Cunningham.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of services at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place for Nolan on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Following services, Nolan will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military honors being rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.