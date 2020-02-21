August 4, 1948 — February 19, 2020

Nolan James Rhodes, 71, a resident of Stephensville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Nolan was born August 4, 1948, in Morgan City, the son of Nolan A. Rhodes and Margaret Alemand Rhodes.

Nolan worked for Enterprise Marine Services for many years, where he was honored by having a boat christened in his name, The Nolan Rhodes. Nolan was an outdoorsman; he enjoyed going crawfishing, leaving the house bright and early in the mornings. He was also a member of the AARP and attended many events and meetings there. Nolan was an avid Saints and LSU fan and enjoyed spending time with his family watching the games, as well as going to home games.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary Lucia Rhodes of Stephensville; three sons, Greg Rhodes and wife Amanda of Fulshear, TX, Jason Rhodes and wife Jenny of Bayou Vista, and Ron Rhodes and wife Brooke of Morgan City; extended family, Nikki Boudreaux, her husband Chris, and their children, Emily and Alex Boudreaux of Stephensville; sister, Eula Mae Arceneaux and husband Roy of Gibson; brother-in-law, Lawrence Pennison Sr. of Bayou L’Ourse; sister-in-law, Linda Lucia of Franklin; six grandchildren, Taylor, Nicholas, Sara, Hannah, Maxx and Colin Rhodes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nolan was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan A. Rhodes and Margaret Alemand Rhodes; son, Travis J. Rhodes; two sisters, Debbie Pennison and Bernadette Bailey; and brother-in-law, Simon J. Lucia.

Pallbearers will be Ron, Greg and Jason Rhodes, Scott Derouen, Lawrence Pennison Jr., Chris Boudreaux and Sonny Lucia. Honorary pallbearers will be Taylor, Nicholas, Maxx and Colin Rhodes, and Alex Boudreaux.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Graveside services will be held at the Franklin Cemetery at 3 p.m.