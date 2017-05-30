April 11, 1946 - May 27, 2017

Noelie Marie Hebert Mayon, 71, a resident of Amelia, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Youngsville, surrounded by her loving family.

Noelie was born April 11, 1946, in Morgan City, the daughter of Luke Alfred Hebert and Noelie Paray Hebert.

Noelie was a very hardworking mother who raised four children and many grandchildren. She could often times be found outside gardening, catfishing and crawfishing with her husband. When she wasn’t working raising her family, she enjoyed her trips to the casino. Noelie will be remembered by all who knew her as a very generous and selfless person.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Adley Mayon and wife Katina of Gibson, Allen Mayon Jr. of Morgan City, Scott Mayon of Amelia, and Tina Posey and husband Shaun of Youngsville; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wilton Hebert and wife Arlene of Franklin, and Gene Hebert and wife Gloria of Amelia; and two sisters, Louise Rogers and husband Oray of Franklin, and Viola Jackson of Amelia.

Noelie was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Noelie Paray Hebert; husband, Allen Joseph Mayon Sr.; two great-grandchildren, Devin Mayon and Trinity Edwards; one brother, Wilson Hebert; and four sisters, Jeanne Fryou, Levie Angeron, Elizabeth Landry and Ann Daigle.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with a visitation held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following Mass, Noelie was laid to rest in the Mayon Family Tomb in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.