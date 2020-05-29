Nigal T. Span, 39, a native and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his mother, Cora B. Spain of Patterson; three brothers, Herman Span Jr. and Milton Span, both of Morgan City, and Montreal Span of Berwick; a sister, Aline Long of St. Louis, Missouri; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, with masks required. A private service will be held. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

Services will be accessible at time of service on the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.