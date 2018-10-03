December 11, 1995-October 1, 2018

Memorial services for Nicklaus Charles Bolner, age 22, will be held Thursday, October 4, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, with Father Lloyd Benoit officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 9:00 a.m. until time of dismissal, followed by procession to the church. Inurnment in the Franklin Cemetery will be held privately at a later date.

Nick, as he was affectionately known, was born in Lafayette, spent his early years in Franklin, and was a resident of Morgan City and Baton Rouge. He was a loving and compassionate young man whose family meant the world to him. He graduated in 2014 from Central Catholic High School in Morgan City and went on to attend college at LSU. Nick was blessed to be able to work side-by-side with his dad at St. Mary Golf and Country Club, where he worked as Superintendent and took great pride in the presentation and beauty of the golf course, especially “growing grass.” In his spare time he enjoyed riding four-wheelers and restoring old ones, tinkering around, and simply hanging out with good friends. Abraham Lincoln was quoted as saying, “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” Although Nick left this world far too early, he certainly filled his years with life! His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his parents, Barry Bolner and Dr. Natalie Dishman; three siblings, James “JR” Bolner, Blake Bolner and Brooke Bolner; maternal grandparents, James and Catherine Dishman, and Charles and Susan Broman; uncles, Brian Bolner and his wife Martha, and Lynn “Duke” Bolner and his wife Donna; his closet cousin and one of his best friends, Joshua Bolner; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Amy Broman; his aunt and nanny, Donna Ann Bolner; his uncle, Jeffrey Dishman; paternal grandparents, Dale and Marguerite Bolner; his maternal great-grandmother, Lucille Verret; and his cousin, Maggie Hebert.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Bolner, Barron Courtney, Kody Vining, Logan Scully, Courtland Sons, Chad Ross and Jason Babin.

