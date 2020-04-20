May 1, 1950 — April 17, 2020

Nick Paul Accardo, affectionately known as Nicky, passed away at the age of 69 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City on Friday, April 17, 2020, just two weeks shy of his 70th birthday.

Nicky was born in Morgan City on May 1, 1950, one of two children born to Paul and Josephine Accardo. He was a longtime resident of Patterson and was a sugar cane farmer with Accardo Brothers Farm. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing and simply being on the water. He also loved playing Bingo, which he did every Sunday and Tuesday. He will be deeply missed.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his daughter, Crystle Accardo Burns and her husband Bryan; his son, Brian Accardo and his wife Chloe; his grandchildren, Brehana and Maxwell Accardo, and Colby and Hunter Burns; his sister, Leona Accardo Cloud; one nephew, Kevin Simon; one niece, Monique S. Houston; and his former wife, Denise Picou.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Accardo and Josephine Mistretta Accardo; and a great-niece, Katie Rose Simon.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, funeral services will be held privately with the family in St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson. Father Angelo Cremaldi will conduct the services.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, love, prayers, and support for the family as well as cherished memories of Nicky.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.