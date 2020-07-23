NEVILLE ZACHARY 'N.J.' JR.

April 11, 1941 — July 21, 2020

Neville Zachary “N.J.” Hebert Jr., 79, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.

N.J. was born on April 11, 1941 in Jeanerette, the son of Neville Z. Hebert Sr. and Lillian Clement Hebert.

N.J. was an avid outdoorsman who loved to be fishing, hunting or spending time at the camp. He also loved to garden and this year taught his wife how to tend to a successful garden. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought true joy to his life and a smile to his face.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Betty Quebedeaux Hebert of Bayou Vista; seven children, Lori Hebert Eisenman of Lafayette, Randy Hebert and wife Shantell of Erath, Wayne Hebert Sr. and wife Brandy of Morgan City, Charlene Zerangue of Patterson, Shelia Smith and husband Phillip of Cypress, Texas, Mark Zerangue of Berwick, and Scottie Zerangue and wife Kelli of Bayou Vista; 18 grandchildren, Christen Hebert, Bryce Hebert, Maddy Hebert, Jacob Guillot, Julian Guillot, Kayla Eisenman, Carly Eisenman, Wayne Hebert Jr., Derek Hebert, Kelli Hebert, Logan Eschete, Taylor Brown, Brennan Cubbedge, Ryan Smith, Drew Smith, Trey Smith, Luke Zerangue and Addison Zerangue; and eight great-grandchildren. N.J. is also survived by seven siblings, Lucille Wray and husband Harold of New Iberia, Elton Hebert and wife Carol of Jeanerette, Agnes Hebert of Franklin, Rachael Trahan of Centerville, Jane Lancon and husband Lionel of Jeanerette, Daniel Hebert and wife Linda of Jayess, Mississippi and Angela Hughes and husband James of Thibodaux.

N.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Neville Sr. and Lillian Clement Hebert; two brothers, Dave Hebert and Roy Hebert; and one brother-in-law, Nelson Trahan.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryce Hebert, Wayne Hebert Jr., Mark Zerangue, Scottie Zerangue, Daniel Hebert Jr., Luke Zerangue, Trey Smith and Jacob Guillot.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Thainese Alphonse celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 1 p.m. Following Mass mausoleum entombment will take place in the Berwick Cemetery.

Due to the health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 250 people in attendance at the funeral Mass and 100 people for the visitation at the funeral home, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and St. Bernadette Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.