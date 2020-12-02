July 27, 1947 — November 30, 2020

Nelda Lynn Greenwood Comeaux, 73, a resident of Stephenville, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020 at Morgan City Healthcare.

Nelda was born July 27, 1947, in Alexandria, the daughter of Earnest Greenwood and Mary Crooks Garner.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Jeffery Holland of New Iberia, Jesse Comeaux and wife Christine of Morgan City, and Scott Comeaux and fiancé Kerry Ellis of Stephensville; two daughters, Tonja Holland Cooper, and Chrissy Mayon and husband Adley of Morgan City; three sisters, Patricia Kurtz and husband Steve of Las Vegas, Joyce Ashworth of Pineville, and Brenda Aucoin and husband Kenneth of Pierre Part; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Nelda was preceded in death by her father, Earnest Greenwood; stepfather, Olzro “Sonny” Garner; mother, Mary Crooks Garner; husband, Ronnie Comeaux; daughter, Diana Deshotel; and brother, George Larry Garner.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Morgan City Healthcare for their immense compassion given to Nelda the past 3 years.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Comeaux, Scott Comeaux, Jesse Comeaux Jr., Colby Comeaux, Scott Comeaux Jr. and Kayne Mayon. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Sauce and Jesse Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. After Mass, Nelda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.