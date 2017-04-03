May 28, 1924 - March 31, 2017

Nelda J. Martin, 92, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017, at Morgan City Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Nelda was born May 28, 1924, in Loreauville, the daughter of Elie and Lucy Vaughn Judice.

Nelda was a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She taught religious classes for many years at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia and was a faithful member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Percy E. “Marty” Martin Jr. and wife Prissy of Morgan City and Leslie G. Martin and wife Jacqueline of Zachary; five grandchildren, Quinn Martin of Dallas, Casey Martin and wife Jessica of Berwick, Londie Martin and partner Michael Stotts of Little Rock, Arkansas, Leslie G. Martin Jr. and wife Amy of Houma, and Lisa Martin of Baton Rouge; 13 great-grandchildren, Cole, Camille, Caroline, Cameron, Caitlin, Carter, Connor, Zora, Owen, Ruth, Levi, Reese and Aiden; one sister, Annie Lee Bourgeois of Lydia; two half-brothers, Lee Roy Judice and Charles Judice, both of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Percy E. Martin Sr.; parents, Elie and Lucy Vaughn Judice; stepmom, Louise Charpentirt; two sisters, Goldie Viator and Margaret Paris; and three brothers, Donald Judice, Harold Judice and Robert J. Judice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Morgan City Health Care Center and the nursing staff of Heart of Hospice for the loving care they gave to Nelda.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at noon Monday, April 3, 2017, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following Mass, Nelda was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.