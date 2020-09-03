NATHANIEL CLARK JR.

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:14am

Nathaniel Clark Jr., 63, a native of Morgan City and resident of Kaplan, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital.
Graveside service will be Saturday at noon in the Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Clark of Amelia; five daughters, Natalie Clark of Amelia, and Talishia Sylvester, Alicia Sylvester, Tavanika Sylvester and Natash Sylvester, all of Thibodaux; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, a son and two brothers.
Otis Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

