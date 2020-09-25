January 13, 1930 — September 23, 2020

Nathalie Prince Stephens, 90, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Nathalie was born January 13, 1930, in Morgan City, the daughter of Beverly Prince and Eugina Vere Prince.

Nathalie’s life revolved around taking care of her family, always making sure they were happy; she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, as well as friends. Nathalie and her husband, Huey, enjoyed spending their off time traveling. Nathalie also enjoyed listening to country music, especially Luke Bryan, and cooking for her family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 71 years, Huey Stephens of Morgan City; two sisters, Joan LeBlanc and Beverly Jean Prince of Morgan City; one niece, Angie Acosta and husband Billy; two nephews, Steven Prince and wife Sonia, and Wayne Leblanc and wife Joanna; five great-nieces, Brittany Acosta, Taylor Prince, Lauren Montgomery, Rebecca Tran and Kimberly LeBlanc; and three great-nephews, Brandin Acosta, Brennan Acosta and Jacob Prince.

Nathalie was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly and Eugina Prince; one brother, Donald Prince; and one sister, Martha Etienne.