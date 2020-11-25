Nathalie “Joy” Verret Puckett, 87, a longtime resident of Amelia, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at

Audubon Health and Rehab, surrounded by her loving family.

Joy was born on August 28, 1933 in New Orleans, the daughter of Roland A. Verret Jr. and Lucille Hebert Verret.

Joy was a registered nurse working over 40 years at Lakewood Hospital. She loved spending time with her family, but

cherished the moments she was able to spend with her grandchildren. When Joy wasn’t working or taking care of her

family, she enjoyed playing a good game of bingo.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Regina Rose and husband Ferald of Thibodaux;

two grandchildren, Meghann Rose and companion Brandon Capello and Ferald Philip Rose and wife Nina; one brother,

Roland H. Verret and wife Mary Ann of Amelia; one sister, Grace V. Foret and husband Joseph Sr. of Amelia.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Roland A. Verret Jr. and Lucille Hebert Verret; husband, John C. Puckett;

one sister, Juanita Verret.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of St. Catherine’s Hospice and Audubon Health and Rehab for the

loving care that they gave to Joy.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church

with Father Joe Chacko celebrating Mass.