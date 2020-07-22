Natalie McDuff Vidos, 76, a native of Monroe, resident of Ruston and formerly of Morgan City, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Princeton Place of Ruston.

Memorial service will be held at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Morgan City, with date pending. Burial will be in Monroe at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Jared Vidos of Morgan City; a son, Grayson Vidos of Kingwood, Texas; a daughter, Elizabeth Vidos of Ruston, a brother, Al McDuff of Baton Rouge; a sister, Linda Schaff of Ashland, Oregon; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.