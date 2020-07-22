Article Image Alt Text

NATALIE McDUFF VIDOS

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:35pm

Natalie McDuff Vidos, 76, a native of Monroe, resident of Ruston and formerly of Morgan City, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Princeton Place of Ruston.
Memorial service will be held at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Morgan City, with date pending. Burial will be in Monroe at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Jared Vidos of Morgan City; a son, Grayson Vidos of Kingwood, Texas; a daughter, Elizabeth Vidos of Ruston, a brother, Al McDuff of Baton Rouge; a sister, Linda Schaff of Ashland, Oregon; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020