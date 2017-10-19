June 10, 1934- October 17, 2017

Nancy Leah Perera Perry, a longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at the age of 83.

Even though she was born deaf and became blind later in life, Nancy loved life. She was happiest surrounded by family, friends, and traveling or planning trips. She had a zest for life that did not diminish until the day she died and she was an inspiration to many who knew and loved her. The legacy she leaves behind in her family, the Deaf-Blind Acadian Community, and all the lives she touched will continue

as long as our memories allow.

Nancy leaves to cherish her beautiful memory, her loving children, Mary Glass and her husband, John “J.B.”, and Douglas John “Doug” Perry and his wife, Mamie; her brothers, Huey Perera and his wife,

Annie, and CJ “Sonny” Perera; two sisters, Shirley Hymel and her husband, Floyd, and Anna Marie Guillot and her husband, Alcide Delapasse; six grandchildren, Brady Gier and partner Nicole Parich, Lindy

St. Romain and her husband Mark, Courtney Smaldone and her wife Lauren, and Blaise, Taylor and Mallory Perry; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Perry; her parents, Aldorest and Agnes Perera; and one brother, Jerry Perera.

The family requests that visitation be observed Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home and again on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at

First Baptist Church of Morgan City. Following services, Nancy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to the Louisiana Acadian Deaf-Blind Citizens (LADBC) of Lafayette.