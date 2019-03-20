Nancy Duvall Johnston, a longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, following an extended illness. Through the grace of God, her wonderful doctors, and the Hospice Ministry of Notre Dame, she was able to expire peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was married to Clyde Thomas Johnston for over 52 years. He preceded her in death in 2008. During the course of their marriage and Clyde’s career, they lived in New Iberia, Laurel, Mississippi, Houston, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, but preferred calling Morgan City home and moved back over 30 years ago.

Viewing and visiting for friends will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home and last until 1 p.m. Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Cuvillier, following the services interment will be in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Johnston Moran and husband David Moran of Port St. Joe, Florida, and Lynda Johnston Falgout and longtime companion Robert Kiffe of Berwick, Louisiana. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Matt Falgout and his wife Tessie Hargrave Falgout of Lafayette and Kaley Falgout, also of Lafayette. She had two great-grandchildren, Maillie Michelle Falgout and Adam Thomas Falgout of whom she was very proud. She is also survived by a special, loving friend, Carol Desormeaux of New Iberia. She leaves behind a sister, Susie Duvall Seay and husband Paul from Arkansas, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ruth Duvall; two brothers, John Duvall and Thomas Duvall; and lifelong friends, Virgie Guerin and Judy Adams.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. The family asks that any donations be made to the American Heart Association or to the COPD Foundation.