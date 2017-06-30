A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Nancy Bergeron Russo, 80, will be held at noon on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City with the Rev. Michael Russo officiating.

Interment will follow at Morgan City Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday, June 30, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Morgan City from 11 a.m. until the time of the services.

A native of Berwick and a resident of Lafayette, Mrs. Russo died at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at her residence after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

Nancy raised her family in Morgan City, Louisiana, then relocated to Lafayette. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Pete Gerard Russo of Youngsville, and Thomas Gregory Russo and his wife Cassie of Broussard; three daughters, Angela Russo Williams and her husband Rick of Broussard, Myra Russo of Lafayette, and Jacqueline Russo Henke and her husband Richard of Lafayette; two brothers, Eric Bergeron Jr. and Terry Bergeron; a sister, Will Bergeron Killion; nine grandchildren, Philip Bonner, Cameron Canard, Jade Russo, Zac Henke, Chaz Russo, Sarah Russo, Grace Russo, Cadon Russo and Braylon Russo; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Bonner, Jude Bonner and Eden Bonner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmanuel “Mac” Russo; and her parents, Eric Bergeron Sr. and Nilda Perrera Bergeron.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Russo, Philip Bonner, Cameron Canard, Zac Henke, Jade Russo and Chaz Russo.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Eric Bergeron Jr. and Terry Bergeron.

The family would like to thank the many medical teams that treated Nancy with such expertise, love and compassion. In particular, Dr. Troy Martin, Dr. Jason Shumadine, Dr. Jason Breaux, Dr. Jeanette Chassiagnac, Dr. Melanie Bievenue and Dr. Sal Malad, along with their teams and all of the dedicated angels on earth from Hospice of Acadiana, Joann, Vivian, Edward, Katie, Stephanie, just to name a few, and A Care Partner and their staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy., 337-837-9887, will be handling the arrangements.