June 9, 1936-August 30, 2018

Myrvel Louis Sons, 82, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018, at his home.

Myrvel was born on June 9, 1936, in Berwick, the son of Julian Justin Sons and Lydia Granier Sons.

Myrvel had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. This love of the outdoors and fishing led him to a long career as a commercial fisherman. He was a carpenter by trade and when he wasn’t fishing he was building things with his hands. He loved his family and the time that he got to spend with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Patsy White Sons of Bayou Vista; three children, Janet Moore and husband Phillip of McComb, Mississippi, Tressie Guillot and husband Garrett of Berwick, and Merlin Sons and wife Vicky of Patterson; one step son, Eric Fontenot of Ricohoc; nine grandchildren, Phillip Moore II, Adam Guillot, Grant Guillot, Tiffany Francis, Jamie Wilke, Eric Fontenot, Jami Sons, Mark Sons and Chelsey Sons; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Justin “Sonny” Sons and wife Dolores of Hessmer, Barry Sons of Breaux Bridge, and Jimmy Sons and wife Betty of Missouri; and four sisters, Zelda Fromenthal of Morgan City, Diane Sons of Berwick, Paulette Wilson of New Iberia and Irma Lee Lombas of Bayou Vista.

Myrvel was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Lydia Granier Sons; three brothers, Lloyd Sons, Horace Sons and Ballard Sons; and three sisters, Shirley Mae Rock, Myrtleen Sons and Leola Sons.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.