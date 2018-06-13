Myrtle Gibson, 64, a native of Franklin and resident of Duson, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Otis Mortuary Chapel in Franklin. Burial will follow in Saint John Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Evans Gibson of Franklin; two sons, Javis Reed of Franklin and Richard Reed of Seattle; a daughter, Sharon Sonnier of Duson; three sisters, Shirley Harris of Sacramento, California, and Vera Cleary and Eva Ramirez, both of Morgan City; and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two grandchildren.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.