MYRTLE C. DRISKELL

August 13, 1923 - July 28, 2018

Myrtle C. Driskill, age 94, of Salem, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her home. She was a radio operator with an answering service. Myrtle grew up in the Christian church and later was a member of the Methodist Church in Berwick, Louisiana.

Funeral services for Myrtle Driskill will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Rogers-Atkins Funeral Home in Salem, with Calvin Jean officiating. Burial in the Martin Cemetery in Alma. Visitation will be from six to eight Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the SSM Hospice or the Salem Apostolic Church.

Myrtle was born on August 13, 1923, to James E. Campbell and Bertha (Skidmore) Campbell in Alma. She married Ira Driskill on December 26, 1941, in Charles, Missouri. Her parents and husband all preceded her in death.

Myrtle Driskill is survived by her children, Jamie Driskill and wife Carolyn of Mt. Vernon, Norma Ehrhardt of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mary Ellen Beckham and husband Mike of Houma, Louisiana, Patrick Driskill of Ashland, Kentucky, Melissa Dyson and husband James Allen of Gonzales, Louisiana, Jeanie Driskill-Hawthorne of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Tricia Welch and husband Timothy of Salem; brothers, Jack Smith of Salem, and Roger Sullens and wife Marilyn of Salem; sister-in-law, Sharon Sullens of Salem; niece, Rosie Rose and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Roger Driskill; brother, Earl Sullens; sisters, Mary DeMain and Wanda Schooly; and sisters-in-law, Pat Sullens and Mickey Smith.