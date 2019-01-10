MYRNA ROMAN FONDAL

Thu, 01/10/2019 - 11:40am

Myrna Roman Fondal, 74, a native of Jeanerette and resident of Monroe, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Jeanerette.
She is survived by four sons, Craig Roman of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Brian Roman of New Orleans, Kendell Spiller of Campti and Gavonn Fondall of Jeanerette; two daughters, Detria Jenkins of Monroe and Melanie Spiller of Jeanerette; five siblings, Frank Nichols of Galveston, Texas, Willie Roman Jr. of Jeanerette, Eldridge Roman of Morgan City, and Debra Morman and Lawrence Roman of Lathrop, California; 26 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and three brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

