August 7, 1948 — October 3, 2020

Myrna Clements Naquin, a resident of Patterson for the past 20 years, passed away at the age of 72 in the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Myrna was born on August 7, 1948, in Franklin, the first of six children born to Walter and Pearl Clements. Myrna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family deeply and simply adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of her favorite pastimes included listening to Christian music and enjoying her flowers and plants. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 20 years, Albert J. “AJ” Naquin Jr.; three children, Carla Chauvin, Christine Chauvin, and Shane Chauvin and his wife Krissa; five grandchildren, Jordon Joseph Ronsonet, Ryan Joseph LeBlanc, Alex Shane Ortuno, Kiylie Raven Elizabeth Chauvin and Christopher Cade Chauvin; four step-grandchildren, Jordon Michael Gachassin, Janna Lynn Thompson, Joshua Marcus Gachassin and Jakob Lee Gachassin; two great-grandchildren, Chevie Kenneth Paul Giroir and Camden Shane Hebert, as well as two more on the way; one sister, Melissa Henson; one brother, Blaine Clements; her two beloved dogs, Maddie and Scooter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Joseph Clements and Pearl Borel Clements; and three brothers, Gary Clements, Kevin Clements and Shawn Clements.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Following the services, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Pastor Matt Marcantonio will conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s from 10 a.m. until time of service. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Chauvin, Alex Ortuno, Ryan LeBlanc, Joshua Gachassin, Kelly Clements, Blaine Clements and Bobby Clements. Honorary pallbearer will be Jordon Ronsonet.

