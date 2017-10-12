MURPHY GLOVER
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 11:26am Anonymous
The Rev. Murphy Glover Sr., 83, a resident Patterson, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Patterson Health Care.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
