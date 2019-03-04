April 15, 1925 – February 28, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Muriel Dupre Bourque will be held during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, where she has been a lifelong parishioner. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Father Billy Ruskoski will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Music for the Mass will be performed by Stephanie Hoffpauir and will include Amazing Grace, Shepherd Me O God, Here I Am Lord, On Eagle’s Wings, and Be Not Afraid. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.

Muriel was a native and lifelong resident of Franklin, born on Wednesday, April 15, 1925, the second of three daughters born to Aldes and Louise Dupre. She passed away at the age of 93 in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Franklin Health Care Center.

Her memory will forever live in the hearts of her four children, Trudy B. Baudoin, Donald J. Bourque and his wife Irma Nell, Dale B. Martinez and her husband Rick, and Gerald J. Bourque; nine grandchildren; Stephanie Chauvin and her husband Jamie, Steven Baudoin and his wife Naomi, Rickey P. Bourque II and his wife Meagan, Allison Dorst and her husband Brian, Katherine Berdell and her husband Paul, Jason Martinez, Blake Bourque and his wife Shelly, Russ Bourque and his wife Stephanie, and Gregory Bourque and his wife Annie; 20 great grandchildren, Alex, Ellen, Emily, Dylan, Kennedy, Mason, Tate, Eloise, Patrick, Charlie, Logan, Brooklyn, Noah, Blaize, Juliann, Kate, Calise, Dawson, Logan, and Wes; as well as two great grandchildren to be born.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Calise Bourque; one son, Rickey Paul Bourque; one son-in-law, Terry Baudoin; one daughter-in-law, Denise Bourque; her parents, Aldes Jean Dupre and Louise Martin Dupre; and two sisters, Vera D. Mire and Barbara D. Schexnaildre.

Serving as pallbearers Steven Baudoin, Rickey Paul Bourque II, Jason Martinez, Blake Bourque, Russ Bourque, and Gregory Bourque. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald J. Bourque, Gerald J. Bourque, Rick Martinez, Jamie Chauvin, Alex Chauvin, and Dylan Baudoin.

