Mozelle Hampton Johnson, 83, a resident of Berwick, La. and native of Winnsboro, La., passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 7:05 p.m. at the Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Mount Zion Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Reverend Larry Frank will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Mozelle will forever remain in the hearts of her devoted husband, Warner Johnson of Berwick, La.; two sisters, Sarah Johnson of Morgan City, La. and Elaine Fisher of Metairie, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mozelle was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and an infant child.

