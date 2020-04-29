Moses “NU” Alexander, Jr., 90, a native and resident of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:50 p.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette, La.

Memories of Moses Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons, Moses Alexander, III of Lafayette, La. and Clarence Alexander of Jeanerette, La.; two daughters, Mrs. James (Susie) Bell of Mobile, AL and Gloria Alexander-Young of Jeanerette, La.; one brother, Roland Alexander of Jeanerette, La.; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Moses Jr., was preceded in death by his parents, one child, one brother, and one sister.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held. Moses, Jr. will be buried in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Patoutville. Graveside Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page upon time of the services.

