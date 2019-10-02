December 6, 1944 — September 27, 2019

Mona Gail Kimble Walker, 74, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mona Gail was born on December 6, 1944, in Simmesport, Louisiana, the daughter of Benjamin Kimble and Lillian Jackson Kimble.

Family was one of the most important things to Mona Gail. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the time that she was able to spend with them making memories. Some of her favorite things included cooking for her family, hosting tea parties with her grandchildren, and extended family gatherings. She enjoyed being outdoors, as she was a lover of nature. She loved to watch the birds, especially her eagles and also enjoyed growing tomatoes in her garden. Mona Gail was always on the go. She especially loved traveling to Willie Nelson concerts, as he was her favorite singer. She loved boat rides and wetting a hook. She enjoyed watching Nascar, traveling with her husband to several races. She cherished a great cup of coffee and enjoyed drinking a cup with her many friends and family members. When she was not on the go, Mona Gail loved to make sure she got to take her Sunday afternoon nap.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 26 years, John Walker of Bayou Vista; three children, Delman Tibbetts and wife Kim of Youngsville, Terri Lou T. Lancon and husband Ricky of Jeanerette, and Jannie Walker of Berwick; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Benjamin Kimble and wife Sue of Minden; two sisters, Lou Harris and husband A.J. of Baton Rouge, and Dollie Hughes of Livingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mona Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Lillian Jackson Kimble; two daughters, Lori Tibbetts and Delores Tibbetts; and five siblings, Fred Kimble, Esther Picard, Norma Pecoraro, Cotton Kimble and Terald Kimble.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Spurlin officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.