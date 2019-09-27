November 12, 1963 — September 22, 2019

Mitchell Louis “Mitch” Gaspar, 55, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home.

Mitch was born on November 12, 1963, in Morgan City, the son of Dudley Charles Gaspar Sr. and Rachel “Poonie” Burney Gaspar.

Mitch had been a machinist since he was 17 years old and was currently working at E.J. Fields Machine Works. Mitch was a very generous person who would give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar to make sure you were taken care of.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Daniel Gaspar of Franklin and Madison Gaspar of Morgan City; one stepson, Tucker Guidry of Morgan City; two sisters, Wendy Floyd and Linda Keller; special nieces and nephews, Dusty Slaton, Jerry Peeples, Tina Peeples and Tracie Peeples; numerous nieces and nephews; and four close friends, Daniel Trahan, John Medaris, Mike Bergeron and Trevor Benoit.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley Gaspar Sr. and Rachel “Poonie” Burney Gaspar; three brothers, Dudley Gaspar Jr., Michael Gaspar and David Gaspar; and two sisters, Faye Anslem and Deborah Gaspar.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service.