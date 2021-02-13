Miranda Theresa Leblanc Pennison, a resident of Berwick, native of Amelia, and former resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 68 surrounded by her loving family.

Miranda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter known by many for her beautiful and delicious cakes. She was a generous person always wanting to help others. She helped many people achieve their health goals as their Weight Watchers leader during the 80’s and 90’s.

Miranda leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Alberta Verret Leblanc; her four children, Shawn Pennison and wife, Stacey Verdun Pennison, Brian Pennison and wife, Lori Devalcourt Pennision, Cherie Lestage and fiancé, Mark Coupel, Corey Pennison and wife, Erica Simoneaux Pennison; her brother, Rodney Leblanc and wife, Bonnie Matherne Leblanc; 11 grandchildren, Juliana Pennison, Kayla Landry, Leslie Pennison, Olivia Coupel, Katie Pennison, Nicholas Lestage, Matthew Landry, Reece Coupel, Dylan Pennison, Abby Lestage, Emily Pennison; two great grandchildren, Eleanor and Colin Polkey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and lifelong friends.

Miranda was preceded in death by her father, Murphy Louis Leblanc; her sister, Kimberly Leblanc Ordogne; her maternal grandparents, Curtis “Bootsie” and Althea Daigle Verret; her paternal grandparents, Theodule and Maria Guillot Leblanc; and her second parents, Raymond and Melba Estave Pennison.

Pallbearers will be Shawn, Brian, Corey, and Dylan Pennison, Nicholas Lestage, and Matthew Landry. Honorary pallbearer will be Rodney Leblanc.

The family request that viewing be observed on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 8:30am to 10:30am at Hargrave Funeral Home with a Rosary being prayed at 9:00am by the Knights of Columbus Council #8371. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Joe Chacko officiating. Following the Mass, Miranda will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Cemetery in Amelia, LA.

Her children would like to express their gratitude to her Aunts Juanita Verret and Lois Giroir along with Hearts of Hospice who helped their grandmother take care of Miranda during her final months and days.

Due to the current COVID Pandemic you are asked to please wear a mask in the Funeral Home and in Church and to social distance.