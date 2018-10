Minh Van Tran, 64, a native of Vietnam and resident of Amelia, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Thoa Minh Tran of Amelia; and four children, Huy Dai Tran, Thao Dinh Tran, Thuy Vy Thi Tran and Phong Nam Tran.

Services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home; an evening mass at 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Amelia; visitation Saturday, 8-9:30 a.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home; and services Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.