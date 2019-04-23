Milton Singleton Sr., 82, a native of Morgan City and resident of Gray, died Friday, April 5, 2019.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy in Patterson. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by two children, Paula Singleton and Milton Singleton Jr., both of Gray; three brothers, Irvin Singleton and Larry Singleton, both of Morgan City, and Henry Singleton of Gibson; six sisters, Edna Woods, Audrey Howard, Marie Singleton, Leone Singleton and Barbara Turner, all Morgan City, and Rosa Sledge of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.