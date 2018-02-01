MILLARD WILLIAMS SR.

Millard Williams Sr., 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Millard Williams Jr. of Morgan City; daughter, Rhonda Williams of Houma; granddaughter; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

