Millard Williams Sr., 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Millard Williams Jr. of Morgan City; daughter, Rhonda Williams of Houma; granddaughter; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.