Mildred Howard Toulson, 89, a resident of Morgan City, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Louella Taylor of Morgan City and Shugar Hymes of Zachary; six sisters, Louella Howard-Verret, Lucille Howard-Temple, Evangelist Yvonne Howard-Hanzy, Daisy Douglas, Minister Genevieve Howard-Brown and Betty Howard-Ross; one brother, Jesse Howard; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson, her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.