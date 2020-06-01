Franklin – Anne Michelle Uze Mckaskle passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Iberia Medical in New Iberia, Louisiana, with family at hand.

Michelle was born in Franklin, Louisiana on August 28, 1960, and spent her childhood throughout Saint Mary Parish. She was the oldest daughter of Lionel Uze and the late Willie Ruth Broussard Uze. She later married and moved to Kaplan and then Franklin, Louisiana, where she spent the majority of her life.

Michelle was known in Franklin for her compassion in nursing, as well as her dedication to her children. She was also known for her love of animals especially her Shih-tzus. She enjoyed music and relished participating in her childrens’ and grandchildrens’ band activities. Her love for family was most important in her life. She was a LPN for 29 years and was famous for her loving connection to her patients and close relationships with her coworkers.

Michelle married Jerry Wayne McKaskle on September 1, 1979, and together they had two children. She is survived by her children J.D. McKaskle and Anthony McKaskle, her daughter-in-law Candice McKaskle, and her grandchildren Elizabeth, Emma Lee, and Samantha Mckaskle daughters of Anthony and his wife Candice.

She was preceded in death by her mother Willie Ruth Uze.

Michelle was also survived by her father Lionel Uze and her brother Bary Uze and his wife Cory Uze.

“Through many dangers, toils and snares

We have already come

T’was Grace that brought us safe thus far

And Grace will lead us home.”

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings the family is holding off on services.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Janie Hauffpauir, Ellen Fucich, Jennifer Dryden, Malai Mitchell, the staff of Iberia Medical and all caretakers and visitors.

