Michael Vaughn “Weechy” Lewis Sr., 64, a resident of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:06 p.m. at University Medical Center in New Orleans, La.

A drive through viewing (remaining in the car with no stopping) will be held on Thursday March 4, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 4:15 p.m. until dusk-sun down. Visitation will be observed on Friday March 5, 2021 at the West St. Mary Civic Center 1472 Highway 318, Jeanerette, La. 70544 from 9 a.m. until a musical tribute at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.

All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Pastor Ronald Young will officiate the services. Michael will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery, Main Street in Franklin with a bus driver’s send off.

Memories of Michael Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of his wife of forty-three years, Cheryl G. Lewis of Franklin, La.; two children: Michael Lewis, Jr. and wife, Shelly of New Iberia, La. and Mrs. Eric (Chasity L.) Barabin of Franklin, La.; his siblings, Willis Lewis, Jr., Joy Rene Lewis and Jeanie Lewis all of Oakland, CA, Jackie Johnson, Mrs. Ebenezer( Barbara) Fajuke, Mrs Michael (Karen Faye ) Jones and Jarvis Jackson all of Houston, TX, Gwen Roberson of Lafayette, La., Rachael Jackson of Franklin, La. and Mrs. Jeff (Marilyn) Philpot of Jackson, MS; an adopted daughter, LaTasha Smith; his grandchildren: nephews and nieces, he helped to rear, uncles; a aunt, sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, a best friend; his traveling singing buddy, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Michael Vaugh Lewis Sr. will never die but the memories of him will forever live on in the lives of all who knew him.

Weechy was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, three brothers, a nephew, three sisters-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.

Arrangement entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma and Jeanerette.